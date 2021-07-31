Buguda: At a time when Dengue cases are on a rise in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities, a similar situation is unfolding in Buguda town of Ganjam district.

Buguda NAC is yet to take preventive measures to check the spread of mosquitoes. Besides. the mosquito menace has increased many times in the town, locals alleged.

According to the residents, the NAC has a TIFA fogging machine but it has not been used in a long time now.

“There used to be a tank on Buguda PHC premises. There were hundreds of Mosquitofish also known as Gambusia fish in the tank. The purpose of rearing this specific fish inside the hospital campus was to kill larvae of Aedes mosquito that is responsible for spreading Dengue fever. A Gambusia fish can feed on from 100 to 300 larvae a day. But, they later died owing to lack of proper maintenance,” a local man said.

As of now, there is no sign of this tank as buildings have come up in its place.

“It is time the NAC authorities took steps to use TIFA fogging machine, clear drains and other water bodies. Prevention is always better than cure. If no preventive measures are taken, the day is not far when the NAC administration will be seen struggling to bring the situation under control,” a local man observed.

When contacted, executive officer of Buguda NAC Rashmiranjan Dash said steps will soon be taken to sprinkle bleaching powder and phenyl in drains and TIFA fogging machine will be used to spray smoke in order to contain the situation.

