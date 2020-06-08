Chhatrapur: With no let-up in fresh infections in the district, Ganjam District Administration started door-to-door screening for COVID-19 Monday, informed Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Over 3.5 lakh households in the district will be covered for screening by specialised medical teams.

Four COVID-19 death cases have been reported in the district so far. Over one and a half lakh migrants have returned to the district.

As the number of positive cases has increased substantially and the district heading towards the phase of ‘community spread’, the administration has become proactive to prevent the spread.

Kulange by releasing a video urged people ‘to coordinate with the district administration during the screening process’.

He also asked people to come forward and inform medical personnel if they develop flu like symptoms.

Earlier the district administration had also conducted a health screening of the people in the district. In that screening process more than 3 lakh people were covered.

PNN