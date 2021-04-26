Chhatrapur: Ganjam district Monday reported 323 new COVID-19 cases. It is the highest number of cases reported from the district this year. Ganjam district has now been declared a ‘Red Zone’ by the administration.

Till Monday, the district had been reporting 200 cases or less than that on a daily basis. However Monday, the number of new infections went past the 300-mark taking the tally in the district to 23,631. The total number of actives cases in the district now stands at 1,048. So far 22,318 persons have recovered from the disease. Ganjam district also reported one fresh fatality, taking the death toll to 257.

So far, more than 17, 000 migrants have returned to Ganjam district from different parts of India including West Bengal. The returnees have reportedly been blamed for this surge. However, the district administration is keeping a close watch on the visitors to prevent further spread of the disease.

Notably, District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange informed Monday in a tweet that admission of COVID-19 patients has started at the Aska Covid healthcare centre. It has 100 beds with oxygen support.

This spike has reminded people of those initial days of pandemic last year. During that period, the daily spike used to be the highest in Ganjam district. However, the situation was brought to under control, thanks to various steps taken by the district administration.

