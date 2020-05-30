Bhubaneswar: Ganjam Saturday became the first district in the state to report more than 400 cases of Covid-19, data from the Health department said.

According to the latest update, the district which saw sudden inflow of lakhs of migrants has reported 404 officially reported cases of the global pandemic by Saturday morning.

The state government claims that within 26 days after the relaxation of partial lockdown, 318 of them have recovered and there are only 83 active cases in the district. The cases of Covid-19 in Ganjam started surging from May 4 after the inter-state movement of stranded migrants was allowed.

It is followed by Jajpur which 259 cases till now while the third highest cases of Covid-19 were reported from Balasore – 146 cases. Khurda which earlier had been leading in maximum cases has a total of 131 reported cases of the viral disease.

Meanwhile, the state in their latest round of sample testing has found 96 new cases of Covid-19. With the addition of 96 new cases of the global pandemic, the total cases in the state touched 1,819.

The government also claimed that till now it has tested altogether 1,47,490 samples to screen for Covid-19. More than 3 lakh Odias stranded outside the state have now come back to their home state.

Saturday, the highest number of 10 cases each was reported from Kendrapara and Gajapati districts. A total of 18 districts reported fresh cases of the disease in the last 24 hours, said the Health department sources.

The other districts which reported maximum cases included Ganjam, Cuttack and Jajpur (6 cases each), Balasore, Deogarh and Nuapada (4 cases each).

Likewise, Khurda reported 9 cases, Puri, Nayagargh and Keonjhar 1 case each, Dhenkanal 2, Bolangir and Bhadrak 7 each and Kalahandi 5.

A total of 73 patients recovered from the disease Saturday.

The state has now 760 active cases and 1,050 recoveries.