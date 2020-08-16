Chhatrapur: Some fishermen from Ganjam district were delighted to feel the weight in their nets hoping it to be a big fish. However, as they hauled the catch up, they got the shock of their life to discover a 9-feet-long python in their nets.

As the news of python fishing spread, crowd, especially from nearby villages, began to throng the place. Young men started making videos and some people came to take pictures and selfies.

Sources said some fishermen of Chhatrapur area in Ganjam district had gone to catch fish in their boat to Tampara Lake Sunday morning. Suddenly, one of the fishermen felt a heavy load in his fishing net. With the help of some fellow fishermen, he brought the net to the boats. And then they found a snake in the net.

Then they brought the snake ashore which was found to be a python. They immediately informed the forest officials regarding the incident.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot and rescued the python. During its health examination, they said that it is a 9-ft long serpent is an Indian rock python species.

After a health examination of the python, the forest officials will release the snake at Tamana Jungle near Berhampur outskirts.

PNN