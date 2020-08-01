Bhubaneswar: In a bid to further strengthen the healthcare system in Covid hotspot Ganjam district, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday inaugurated two Covid care hospitals in Berhampur through videoconferencing.

The two hospitals were opened at Kanishi and paediatric ward of MKCG Medical College of Berhampur. These hospitals with 150 beds and 24 ICU beds each with ventilators will provide critical care for patients from within the district itself, Naveen said.

After Unlock 1, lakhs of Odia people living outside the state returned to Ganjam district, especially from Covid hotspot areas. “Thanks to the dedication and sacrifice of our Covid warriors, cooperation and support from my beloved people of Ganjam, the district is fighting the pandemic very well,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that at least 85 per cent of rural Ganjam is in green zone and the recovery rate in Ganjam is much higher than the national average. Besides, there is a decline in the positivity rate.

“The state government will put all out efforts to protect lives of our citizens and fight this pandemic. Recently, plasma therapy was also started. In the absence of vaccine or treatment, the only way to effectively fight this pandemic is by using mask, following social distancing norms and other government regulations,” he stated.

He appealed to everyone to avoid stepping out if it is not required and avoid crowded places and not to allow complacency.

The CM assured that his government will leave no stone unturned in fighting this pandemic and saving lives of the people of Odisha.

Among others, Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro, Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, local MP, MLAs, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra attended the videoconference.