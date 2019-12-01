Berhampur: Even as Ganjam district has seen a steady decline in the number of AIDS cases, the situation still remains critical in the district which is home to one-third of HIV patients in the state.

There are 49,661 AIDS patients in the state out of which Ganjam alone accounts for 16, 011. While there are 2729 HIV positive among pregnant women in the state, Ganjam has 887 of them. This is despite the state government’s focus on controlling the menace in the district.

Despite these setbacks, Ganjam has much success in AIDS control as people prepare to observe World AIDS Day Sunday. While a whopping 26.22 per cent of the total blood samples examined in 2000 were tested HIV positive, only 0.42 percent of the blood samples examined this year were tested HIV plus. This was stated here by the District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit (DAPCU) Saturday.

The HIV identification programme was started in the district from 2000 and since then, 16,011 AIDS patients have been identified in the district as of October end. Only 1.38 per cent of 11,52, 263 blood samples were identified HIV plus.

This year 1, 17,529 samples were examined. Of this, just 505 were found positive. Out of 1, 26,239 samples in 2018, 672 were found positive. Similarly, 659 samples out of 1,34,016 blood samples were tested positive in 2017. However, the total number AIDS patients has always remained above 1000.

Since 2000, Polsara block has the highest 1,348 AIDS patients followed by Aska with 1215, Beguniapada 1112, Patrapur 315, Chikiti 285, Ganjam 281.Jagannathprasad has the lowest 216 AIDS patients. However, what is worrying the authorities is that pregnant women are getting affected by the disease. This has led to a spurt in the virus getting transferred to newborns.

Regular follow-up care is given to newborns and steps are taken for the treatment of the expectant mothers, Hemant Kumar Das, district project coordinator of DAPCU, said. Similarly, HIV affected people are regularly given free medicines. At least 12,195 AIDS patients receive Rs 500 as pensions under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana.

Various awareness drives are undertaken through folk entertainments like, Pala, Dasakathia and street plays. College and school students are also being sensitized on the dreaded disease, he added.

