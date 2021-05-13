Chhatrapur: With incidents of ambulances charging exorbitant prices to shift COVID and other patients to hospitals coming to fore every day during this lockdown, Ganjam police have come out with a solution.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai has asked the district’s people to dial 112 if they feel any ambulance driver is asking them more than the actual fare.

The district’s top cop took to social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to make people aware about the police’s initiative. In case a complaint is registered against any driver or ambulance owner for charging more than the actual fare, stringent action would be initiated against them, he said.

Rai, in subsequent tweets, informed that Patapur, Hinjli, Ganjam and Tarasing police stations are ensuring strict enforcement of lockdown in their respective localities and that they are also appealing people not to come out of their houses.

Ganjam Thursday reported 245 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality. With this, the district’s caseload has increased 27,439 and toll to 266. While 25,207 patients have so far recovered from the disease, 1,958 patients are undergoing treatment.

PNN