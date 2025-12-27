Chhatrapur: Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan has announced that government officials in the district will not receive flower bouquets or gifts of any kind as part of New Year greetings.

The directive, issued to all district offices, takes effect immediately.

The move aims to discourage a long-standing practice in which staff members greet their superiors with bouquets, sweets and other gifts.

Officials said such items are often packaged using single-use plastic and thermocol, which contribute to environmental pollution.

The Collector has launched the initiative under the theme “Pragati pain Pratigya 2026,” a pledge to protect the environment and promote sustainability.