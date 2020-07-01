Chhatrapur: With 102 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, the total tally of Ganjam district reached 1,472 cases.

The district administration has issued fresh guidelines Wednesday for phase 2 of the unlocking in the month of July keeping in mind the rising number of cases.

According to the guidelines, the shops selling essential commodities are allowed to open from 6am to 4pm. The curfew will be imposed from 4:00pm till 6:00am the next day.

Street side food joints will be closed. Restaurants are only allowed to open for home delivery and takeaway of food item, it added.

The Ganjam district administration also totally banned inter and intra district movement of private and public transportation. Local vehicle movement will be allowed on the basis of identity cards and medical emergencies only. Government offices will be closed for public till 10th July in the district, it said.

“No public gathering will be allowed and strict action will be initiated against the participants and organizers”, added Ganjam district administration.

Chatrapur NAC area and the other declared containment areas will remain to be as per previous guidelines. A complete shutdown will remain in force as per earlier guidelines, the district admin said.

The administration also said that shopkeepers have to follow strictly social distancing norms. If any shopkeeper will be found violating the COVID-19 guidelines then a fine of Rs. 1000 will be collected from them and their shops will be closed for next seven days.

The weekend shutdown will continue till July end.

“Please do not open any coaching classes in Berahampur and other urban areas. FIR will be launched against them”, collector Vijay Amruta Kulange informed in a tweet. He further informed that religious places, gardens, playgrounds, ponds will remain to be closed.

In addition, salons, spas, beauty parlour will be allowed with prior appointment of customers only with not more than one person in shop allowed at a time. Use mask for shop owners and for customers is mandatory, the district administration said.

Banks in the district will be open from 8am to 2pm.

“We expect responsible behaviour from every person in Ganjam. Violations of social distancing norms will invite corona at your home and at your area. You have no right to put in trouble others life. Be responsible, be corona warriors”, added Kulange in the official twitter account.

In case of marriage purpose permission will be given by SDM with limited participants. FIR will be filed against Priests/Brahman who conducts rituals if marriage happens without permission, he added.

PNN