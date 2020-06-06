Berhampur: The number of active coronavirus cases in Ganjam district continued to rise Saturday with the district reporting 64 fresh cases.

Odisha Saturday registered 173 cases, which is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, highest 64 patients were reported from Ganjam district. While the state’s tally has gone up to 2,781, the total number of coronavirus infected patients in Ganjam is 597.

As many as 389 patients have so far recovered from the disease and been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in Ganjam. Presently, 205 patients are undergoing treatment at various COVID-19 hospitals. The death toll remains unchanged at three.

Ganjam is one of the 11 districts (Jajpur, Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Bolangir) where two-day shutdown is being observed Saturdays and Sundays. The move is to check the spread of the disease. Markets, roads, lanes and by-lanes in towns such as Berhampur and Ganjam wore a deserted look Saturday, the first day of two-day shutdown.