Chhatrapur: Amid the huge spurt in coronavirus cases, the Ganjam district administration is planning to open eight COVID Care Centres (CCC) and District COVID Health Centres (DCHC) soon for treatment of COVID-19 patients, Sunday.

The CCC and DCHC will be operational at both government and private buildings.

Two 100-bed CCC were opened at Sanakhemundi and Patrapur, Sunday.

The district administration declared that it will open six new CCC and DCHC in the district. The district administration will avail more than 850 beds in these CCC and DCHC.

All the above information was disclosed by Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on his twitter account Sunday. He said that preparations to set up the hospitals are in full swing and they will be operational at the earliest.

The CCC will be open at Hospital Inpatient care (IPD) of Berhampur BPH College and Hospital, hostel buildings of Berhampur Sarawati Sishu Mandir School and at Aska Leprosy Hospital.

Similarly, the DCHC will be opened at the girl’s hostel of Berhampur’s Biju Patnaik Homeopathic College, Amit Hospital at Berhampur’s Gate Bazzar and Aska Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Kulange stated that he had talked with healthcare workers about the centres and has taken their feedback. Some of their suggestions will be implemented, he said.

Kulange informed that the centres will have trained doctors, ICU wards, ventilators, medical equipment, staff nurses, microbiologists and healthcare workers for proper treatment of the COVID patients.

Kulange also added that the district administration will bring more ventilators to the dedicated TATA COVID-19 hospital at Sitalapali. The district administration will open COVID-care homes in every panchayat, added Kulange.

