Chhatrapur: Ganjam district administration will train more than 20,000 women self-help group members and volunteers of Mission Shakti as COVID community health workers to contain the spread of coronavirus at panchayat level, collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has said.

The district administration in collaboration with Department of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti Tuesday launched the ‘Aama Swasthya, Aama Dayitwa’, (Our Health, Our Responsibility) campaign at the premises of MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

After getting trained as COVID community health workers the members of SHG and volunteers of the Mission Shakti will monitor people placed under home quarantine after completion of the 21-day institutional quarantine.

They will also inform the health inspector if the home quarantined develop any symptoms related to COVID-19. The COVID community health workers will also guide people about various preventive measured to tackle COVID-19.

Collector Kulange also urged people to feel free to contact the health officials whenever they had any symptoms of COVID-19.

Ganjam has reported 368 cases of COVID-19 so far, of which 82 are active. As many as 283 persons have recovered from the disease and three have died.