San Francisco: Garena Free Fire from Garena emerged as the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for January 2022 with 24 million installs, which represented a 51.6 per cent increase from January 2021.

The countries with the most installs of the app during this period were India at approximately 25.5 per cent of its total downloads and Brazil at 11.7 per cent, reports Sensor Tower.

Subway Surfers from Sybo Games was the second most installed mobile game worldwide last month with 23.7 million installs, which represented a 58.6 per cent increase from January 2021.

The countries with the largest number of Subway Surfers installs were India at 20.7 per cent, followed by the US at approximately 7 per cent. Roblox from Roblox Corporation, Candy Crush Saga from King, and Race Master 3D from Say Games rounded out the top five most installed mobile games worldwide for the month.

The global mobile games market generated 5.2 billion downloads across the App Store and Google Play in January 2022, marking an increase of 2.8 per cent year-over-year.

The number one market for global game downloads was India, which accumulated 761.8 million installs, or 14.6 per cent of total worldwide downloads. The US ranked number two for downloads at 8.7 per cent, followed by Brazil at 8.2 per cent.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India. The game was banned earlier this week alongside 53 other apps that are said to originate from China.

