Madrid: Zinedine Zidane faces another crossroads in his handling of Gareth Bale, who appeared to mock Real Madrid after Wales’ 2-0 victory Tuesday over Hungary.

After sealing qualification for Euro 2020 with a wild win in Cardiff, an ecstatic Bale celebrated next to his teammates behind a flag that read ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order’.

The flag was taken from the crowd after Welsh fans made a slogan out of comments made by former Real Madrid player Predrag Mijatovic during an interview with the Spanish radio station ‘Cadena Ser’ last month.

“Bale thinks first about the Wales national team, then about golf and then about Real Madrid,” Mijatovic had said. “I have not talked to him but that is the impression I get.”

Zidane must now decide whether to punish Gareth Bale and what form that punishment should take.

Bale is due to return Wednesday to Madrid before joining up with the team again Thursday at Valdebebas, ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga game at home to Real Sociedad, Saturday.

In between, Zinedine Zidane will appear in a pre-match press conference Friday before naming his squad for the fixture later in the afternoon.

Bale, who had been nursing a calf problem since the start of October, is certainly fit again after managing 60 and then 88 minutes against Azerbaijan and Hungary respectively but it would be a surprise if Zidane reintroduced him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The emergence of 18-year-old Rodrygo, who scored a hat-trick against Galatasaray in the Champions League two weeks ago, together with Madrid’s resurgence, means there is no urgency to bring him back.

Bale was giddy in the afterglow of victory in Cardiff but even if the flag was not his – and he seemed keen not to hold it – he certainly made no attempt to distance himself from what is now being interpreted as an affront in Madrid.

“Bale knows he can only leave Madrid in January by pushing the boundaries but this is getting completely out of hand,” wrote Diario AS journalist Manu Sainz. “Bale is finished at Madrid. Confirmed,” wrote Josep Pedrerol of ‘El Chiringuito TV’.

Bale has long held an indifference to the Spanish press, whose criticism of his contributions on the pitch has often extended into jibes about his lifestyle off it, including his love of golf and lack of Spanish. “I find it hilarious to be honest,” Bale said last week.

Bale also admitted he feels freer playing for his country. “I definitely have more excitement playing for Wales,” he had stated. “With Wales, I’m speaking my own language and feel more comfortable. But it doesn’t change what I do on the pitch.”

Zidane has been more conciliatory towards Bale in recent weeks, in a marked change of approach since he declared last summer it would be ‘better for everyone’ if he completed a move to China.

Yet the pair’s relationship remains cold and Zidane keeping the peace is likely to be purely with the interests of the team in mind, particularly while the transfer window is closed.

AFP