Bhubaneswar: Twin city Police Commissioner Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi had warned shopkeepers against doing business without following Covid-19 protocols. Only a day after his warning, Commissionerate Police sealed a garment shop here and imposed a fine of Rs 2,00,000 on the owner.

As the Raja festival is round the corner, huge crowds are gathering at the garment shop in Jharpada area of this city. Friday morning also the same thing happened. Neither the shop owner and his employees nor the customers were following norms when the cops arrived. They found many people without masks and not maintaining social distancing.

The shop was immediately sealed for an indefinite period, sources said.

The police commissioner had announced Thursday that if any shopkeeper violates Covid-19 norms ahead of Raja festival, strong action will be taken against them. Their shops can be sealed and they may also be arrested for violating the norms, he had said.

During lockdown period, shops are allowed to do business till 11.00am following Covid-19 protocols.

