Chandikhol: Police sealed a garment shop at Jaraka area under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district Saturday for selling clothes in violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The garment shop’s shutter was down Saturday as it was weekend shutdown. But the shop owner was selling garments to customers inside the shop. There is a rear entrance to the shop and the customers were allowed to enter the shop through that entrance.

On being informed, a team from Dharmasala police station reached the spot. There were still scores of people inside the shop at the time of raid. Neither the customers nor the shop owner seemed to be serious about Covid-19 guidelines such as social distancing and mask usage.

The police, in presence of a magistrate, sealed the shop indefinitely for violation of norms.

It may be mentioned here that such cases are being reported from across the state with increasing frequency. With just one day left for Raja festival, garment shop owners at several places are trying to sell clothes despite the lockdown and shutdown orders.

Several shops and showrooms are also being sealed for violating Covid norms. Friday, a garment shop at Jharpada area in Bhubaneswar was also sealed indefinitely.

PNN