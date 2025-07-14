Bhanjanagar: The northern forest division of Ghumusar forest in Ganjam district has emerged as a secure habitat for wildlife, with officials observing a notable rise in the population of the rare Indian bison or gaur. Alongside gaurs, numbers of black panthers, elephants, and spotted deer have also shown an increase in recent years. Locals have even reported sightings of a rare melanistic leopard, commonly referred to as ‘black panther’, in one of the forest ranges. The presence of this elusive species has generated considerable excitement. Forest officials attribute this positive trend to increased enforcement of forest laws, which has significantly reduced illegal tree felling. Since the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme, the demand for firewood has sharply declined, contributing further to the preservation of forest cover. While isolated issues of encroachment, timber theft and poaching persist in certain forest patches, the Ghumusar North division remains largely protected.

Last year also saw a significant drop in forest fires—an outcome credited to heightened public awareness campaigns. At present, over a hundred gaurs are believed to be roaming safely within the Malati reserve forest, which forms the core of this division. To support the growing population, the Forest Department is constructing new water bodies and rehabilitating old ponds. Grazing grounds are also being prepared. Watchtowers are being planned to monitor their movements more effectively.

Although no official gaur census has yet been conducted in the region, preparations are underway to carry out one in the near future. Notably, gaurs are a preferred prey for tigers. However, the absence of resident big cats in the area means the species faces minimal predatory pressure, allowing it to multiply relatively undisturbed. A few months ago, a transient tiger, believed to have entered from Maharashtra, killed and consumed two gaurs in an isolated incident. Apart from Malati, gaur sightings have also been reported in Chandragiri and Ambajhari ranges of the Ghumusar division. Elsewhere in the state, gaur populations are found in the Mahanadi wildlife sanctuary, Debrigarh sanctuary, and a few other forested areas. When contacted, Divisional Forest Officer Himansu Sekhar Mohanty said that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the protection of wildlife, particularly rare species. “Dedicated measures are being implemented for their safety,” he stated.

In a related development, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Suresh Panth is on a five-day inspection tour of Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Boudh districts since Friday. He reviewed various forestry operations under the Berhampur forest division and assessed works in the Ghumusar South and North divisions, including the Digapahandi range.