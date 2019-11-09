A lot has been said about how Shah Rukh Khan met Gauri Khan and followed her to Bombay. Then they got married and now they have three lovely children.

Even the star couple had to go through many ups and downs in their personal life before attaining stardom. Today, SRK is considered as the Badshah of Bollywood and is one of the most loved celebrities in the world.

He is King Khan, ruler of hearts all over the globe. Girls of all age would die for him. But, for Gauri Khan, he is just a husband, her lover, a normal man. It is Gauri and his children who have kept SRK grounded even after so much of success.

When asked about what Gauri Khan hates the most about him, King Khan replies, “She doesn’t like to see me smoking. She hates it when I eat less (SRK has a habit of not eating on time and not eating enough). Even my daughter complains all the time about it (smoking frequently).

So, I have started smoking less (number of cigarettes), he said adding, “When they start complaining, I usually run away but they don’t spare me. I’m not organised and I’m late all the time. Gauri scolds me for that too. Everyone in my office knows that I don’t work in detail. Look, I’m a little spoilt. There are a lot of complaints but nothing’s serious.

But, Gauri Khan is the superwoman for SRK.