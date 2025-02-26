New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited Airbus’ helicopter facility at Marignane in France where he was briefed on cutting-edge aviation technology, the Army said Wednesday.

Gen Dwivedi is on a four-day visit to France from February 24 to boost bilateral military cooperation.

The Army Chief held wide-ranging talks with his French counterpart Gen Pierre Schill in Paris Monday.

Gen Dwivedi visited the Airbus facility at Marseille where he was briefed on cutting-edge aviation technology, defence systems and aerospace engineering that Airbus has pioneered, the Army said on X.

This visit underscores the Indian Army’s commitment to leveraging global aerospace innovations to enhance operational capabilities and strengthen defence preparedness, especially in rotary wing aviation, it said.

The Airbus’ Marignane facility is the hub for the production of H125 helicopters.

The H125 is a single-engine light utility helicopter that is capable of adopting different configurations and can be equipped with various weapon systems.

In January last year, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Airbus Helicopters sealed a deal to set up a final assembly line (FAL) in India for the H125 choppers.

Airbus Helicopters is now in the process of shortlisting the possible locations in India to set up the FAL.

The H125 is known to be the world’s best-selling single-engine helicopter.

This high-performing versatile helicopter is a member of Airbus’ Ecureuil family which has accumulated more than 40 million flight hours worldwide.

Airbus Helicopters is expecting demand for 500 H125 helicopters in India and South Asia in the next 20 years.

The FAL in India will undertake the integration of the major component assemblies, avionics and mission systems, installation of electrical harnesses, hydraulic circuits, flight controls, dynamic components, fuel system and the engine.

It will also do testing, qualification, and delivery of the H125 to customers in India and the region.

The H125 helicopters can operate in high-and-hot and extreme environments and can be easily reconfigured for various missions, including aerial work, firefighting, law enforcement, rescue, air ambulance, passenger transport, and many others, according to Airbus.

