New Delhi: Army chief Gen MM Naravane is still hoping for an amicable resolution of the military standoff with China in Ladakh. He feels it can be achieved through talks and based on ‘mutual and equal security’. However, Gen MM Navarane said the collusive and potent threat from China and Pakistan to India cannot be ‘wished away’.

The Army chief at the same time asserted that Indian troops are fully prepared to deal with any eventuality along the Line of Actual Control(LAC). They will hold their ground as long as it takes to achieve the ‘national goals and objectives’. The Chief of Army Staff was addressing a news conference here ahead of the Army Day, January 15.

On increasing security challenges at the LAC, he said a need was felt about ‘rebalancing’ of troops along the northern borders and subsequently steps have been taken to put adequate focus on the borders with China.

“I am sure that through dialogue and discussion, we will be able to reach an amicable solution based on the principle of mutual and equal security and in consonance with the talks…I am very hopeful for a positive situation. But as I said, we are ready to meet any eventuality,” Gen Naravane said. “We are prepared to hold our ground as long as it takes to achieve our national goals and objectives. Our operational preparedness is of a very high order and the morale of the troops is high. Whatever has transpired in the last year has highlighted the need for us to restructure and for us to enhance our capability,” he added.

Asked about the actual situation in eastern Ladakh, Gen Naravane said it remains the same that was prevailing last year, and there has been no change in status quo. India and China are locked in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 5 last year.

Referring to the overall security challenges facing India, he said Pakistan and China together form a potent threat to national security. “There is no doubt that Pakistan and China together form a very potent threat and there is an aspect of collusivity which cannot be wished away. That is also very much part of our strategic planning and calculus when we are formulating our plans,” he said.

Gen Naravane said there has been an increasing cooperation between China and Pakistan in both military and non-military sectors and the possibility of a two-front threat is something India should be prepared for.

When queried on China’s mobilisation of troops in May last year, the Army chief said it was not new as they came to the region for training and India was monitoring them. However, he added the Chinese Army had the ‘first mover advantage’.

“We had the first mover advantage in August as they did not know we will surprise them,” he said, in an apparent reference to Indian Army capturing a number of strategic heights along the Pangong lake in August last year.

Gen Naravane also said China has withdrawn some troops from depth areas on conclusion of training and noted there is no reduction in deployment of personnel at the frontline.