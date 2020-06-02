Mumbai: Actress Genelia D’Souza’s younger son Rahyl turned a year older on Monday, and she took to social media to pen a wish for the boy.

“RAHYL….Just when I thought I know what love is, someone so little and so precious came along to remind me how BIG Love is. Rahyl I want you to always know, you were wished for,longed for, prayed for and will…always always be loved because you are my most favourite thing of everyday,” Genelia wrote.

She added: “Happy Birthday Baby Boy. Spider-Man just lost his amazing tag to you #thebestboyintheworld #mysonshine.”

Along with it, Genelia posted a couple of pictures capturing moments from Rahyl’s life. Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are also parents to Riaan, who was born in 2014. Riaan is two years older than Rahyl.

Riteish too posted a wish for Rahyl, calling Genelia “Marvel”.

“Son, when you were born, the doctor came and told me , ‘Super Hero is born in your house’. Last year you were Captain America, this year you are Spider-Man. I am thinking whether your mom Genelia is Marvel,” he quipped.

Riteish wrote: “I wish I could grow up to be like you… more caring, more loving and more hugging. Happy Birthday my darling son.”