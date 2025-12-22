Cricket is often called a ‘gentleman’s game,’ where the bat swings, the ball flies, and spectators cheer the players. However, a video going viral on social media has completely upended this perception. The clip, reportedly from a local cricket league in Bangladesh, shows a clash between spectators in the stands rather than action on the field. What began as a game meant for entertainment quickly turned into a battlefield.

The viral video clearly shows an argument suddenly erupting among spectators during the match. Initially, it is just a heated exchange, but within seconds, the situation escalates, with people attacking each other. Some are seen punching, some kicking, while others grab their opponents by the clothes and throw them to the ground. A few are even seen slapping one another. The stadium begins to resemble a wrestling ring or a street fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Md Robiul Hassan Ovi (@robiul_hassan_ovi)

The video also shows several people trying to stop the fight, but the angry crowd refuses to listen. Amid the chaos, many spectators can be seen leaving their seats and running around. It appears that the match has been forgotten, and the real battle has begun in the stands.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, it sparked a flood of reactions from users. Many wrote sarcastically, “This doesn’t look like a cricket match; it looks like a free fight league,” while others commented, “Players are playing on the field, and spectators are fighting in the stands.” Several users called the incident a blatant insult to the spirit of sportsmanship and questioned how people could become so violent over such a small matter. Some joked, “The ticket was for cricket, but the entertainment they got was WWE.”