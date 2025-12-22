Air quality in Delhi continues to remain poor, with haze and smog reducing visibility on roads to near zero. The issue has sparked debate on social media, where users are comparing Delhi’s air quality with the cleaner air seen in other countries.

Amid the discussion, a video highlighting Japan’s clean air has gone viral online. The clip was shared by Azim Mansoori, an Indian living in Japan, who claimed that Mount Fuji located about 200 kilometers away, was clearly visible from where he was standing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azeem Mansoori (@azeemmansoori1412)

The video triggered comparisons between Japan and India, with many users expressing frustration over Delhi’s worsening air quality. One user wrote, “Here in Delhi, you can’t even see 10 meters ahead.” Another commented, “It’s been ages since I’ve seen such blue skies. The air here is clearer than my future.”

Several users responded with humour, with one writing, “Brother, please send some air here too. It’s very bad.” Others echoed similar sentiments, using the video to highlight the contrast between clean air abroad and the suffocating conditions in Indian cities.

Some social media users also recalled that similar visibility was witnessed in parts of India during the COVID-19 lockdown, when reduced pollution reportedly made distant mountain ranges, including the Himalayas, visible.

Mount Fuji, Japan’s highest peak at 3,776 meters, is located about 100–120 kilometers from Tokyo and can be seen from the city and nearby areas during clear weather.

As the video continues to circulate, it has become a reflection of public concern over air pollution, prompting a broader question on social media: Will India’s major cities ever experience such clear skies, or will clean air remain limited to videos and photographs?