Severe cold and dense fog in North India have begun to disrupt daily life. On Saturday morning, several cities, including Agra, were shrouded in dense fog, reducing visibility to nearly zero. The impact of the fog was clearly visible at the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, where tourists were unable to catch even a glimpse of the iconic monument.

A video from Agra’s Taj View Point has gone viral, showing the entire area covered in a thick blanket of fog. The Taj Mahal appeared to have almost disappeared, with only a white haze visible. From a distance, it seemed as though the monument was not there at all. This left tourists and locals who had come to see the Taj Mahal extremely disappointed. Many stood staring at the spot where the monument should have been, but all they could see was fog.

The video quickly went viral on social media and drew a mix of funny and surprising reactions. One user commented, “The winter in North India has applied VFX to the Taj Mahal.” Another asked, “Taj Mahal or the Palace of Fog?” while someone else joked, “Brother, where is the Taj Mahal?”