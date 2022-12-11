Berlin: Germany and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg while skiing during ‘extra vacation’ time allocated after his nation’s FIFA World Cup elimination.

The 36-year-old played every minute of Germany’s campaign in Qatar which saw them get knocked out of the group stages for the second successive tournament.

The veteran goalkeeper, who has been given extra time off by Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, confirmed in an Instagram post on Saturday that he underwent surgery that will rule him out for the rest of the season.

“What can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better,” Neuer wrote along with his picture in a hospital bed with his right leg in a cast and a bandage on his left hand.

“While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture. Yesterday’s surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it hurts to know that the current season is over for me,” he added.

Bayern players who were eliminated from the group stage were due to resume training at Sabener Stra�e this week before Nagelsmann extended their vacation time.

Neuer’s unavailability due to his broken leg will be a massive loss to the Bundesliga giants, who are just four points clear in the league after a shaky first half of the season. After the winter break, Bundesliga is scheduled to resume on January 20 when Bayern faces Leipzig away.

IANS