China: A company in China’s Shandong province sparked outrage after issuing a notice requiring employees to marry by September or face termination.

According to the South China Morning Post, Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd. ordered its approximately 1,200 employees aged 28 to 58, including divorcees to get married by the end of September. Those who remained single by March would have to submit a self-criticism letter, while those unmarried by June would be evaluated. If still single by September, they would be fired. The company claimed the policy aimed to promote diligence, kindness, loyalty, filial devotion, and cultural values.

The directive quickly went viral on Chinese social media, drawing heavy criticism. Users slammed the company for violating labour laws and interfering in employees’ private lives. “Company rules should not override laws or social morality,” one user wrote, while another pointed out that China’s marriage law guarantees freedom of choice.

As backlash grew, local human resources and social security bureau stepped in, issuing a rectification order and cancelling the notice. Officials confirmed that the policy violated labour laws. The company later admitted its mistake, stating that while the intent was to encourage older employees to focus on major life decisions, the approach was flawed. A company representative said they would strengthen internal management and review legal guidelines to prevent similar incidents in the future.