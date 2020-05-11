Cuttack: While disobedient returnees have continuously been a cause of headache for most district administrations, the news of 15 returnees getting down at OMP Square Monday morning caused panic among people.

Sources said that a bus carrying 30 returnees from Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu was heading towards Cuttack.

The bus stopped at OMP Square and 15 passengers got down there. Later they were seen walking along the route that goes to Jagatsinghpur.

However, it was yet to be ascertained where the returnees hail from. “If they manage to reach their respective villages without being noticed or checked, then anything could happen,” observed some locals.

PNN