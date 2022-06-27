Saintala: Wages under MGNREGS are allegedly being embezzled in the names of dead persons and ghost beneficiaries. One such incident has come to the fore in Karatmala panchayat under Saintala block in Bolangir district.

Locals alleged that projects under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) are supposed to be executed through gaon sathis, but a contractor was awarded the work. As per reports, Rs 10 lakh was sanctioned for renovation of Mugurumunda pond near Limapada in 2021-22. Instead of executing the work, the panchayat handed it over to a contractor. Information plaque about the project was not put up near the project, it was alleged. It was learnt that the project has created in 523 workdays for which Rs 17,213 has been credited into the bank accounts of the job card holders as wages May 27, 2022.

However, one of the job card holders was found to be a dead person – Fatu Rana, wife of Sarada Rana of Limapada. Fatu died one and half year ago but a job card has been created in her name and Rs 2,664 towards wages for two weeks has been credited to her bank account in Saintala branch of Union Bank of India.

Villagers alleged that work worth Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 has been done while lakhs of rupees have been embezzled. Locals alleged that lakhs of rupees have been plundered through unholy nexus among gaon sathis, gram rozgar sevaks and junior engineer. APO Banajabasini Das said that the irregularities will be investigated.