Keonjhar: As many as 40 students of Bhawarpur primary school who are residing at Swalpabyaya hostel under the Harichandanpur block in Keonjhar district left the building owing to the alleged presence of ghosts in their campus.

According to sources, the students of the school were experiencing paranormal activities in their hostel for the past few days. As many as seven female students were found unconscious in the hostel washroom. They were later admitted to a hospital. Following this, the panic-stricken students left the hostel.

Reports said that the students have not returned to the hostel as yet. The school authorities are worried about the development.

Meanwhile, many guardians have made it clear that they will not allow their wards to return to the hostel as there is ‘threat to their lives from the ghost’.

However, the school authorities are hopeful that the situation will soon become normal.

Guardians were also panicked and believed that something was wrong in the school for which the female students behaved bizarrely.

