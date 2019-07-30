Bhubaneswar: Ruling BJD members Debi Prasad Mishra and Prafulla Samal Tuesday urged Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to direct the MSME Minister to identify the branded products of Odisha and apply GI tag for them.

Raising the issue during the zero hour, Mishra said the responsibility of identifying the products be given to a nodal agency.

Expressing his happiness over the GI tag for Odisha Rasagola, he said like Rasagola there are many other products such as ‘Aarisha and Kakara’ which are unique to Odisha. Steps should be taken to get the GI tag for these products.

Extending his support, his party colleague Prafulla Samal said ‘we should not be complacent’ after the GI tag was granted to Odisha Rasagola.

Steps should be taken for according GI tag for other Odisha products like ‘Palua laddu, and Chhena poda’ which would create a special identity for the food stuff of Odisha, he said.

