Bhubaneswar: A vehicle customised to appear like a giant coronavirus is roaming across Bhubaneswar to raise awareness among denizens of the city pertaining to the deadly disease.

Pramod Muduli, a resident of Khandagiri area, has turned his scooter into the coronavirus vehicle. He designed his scooter by covering it with fibre and finished it with orange crown-like spikes of the virus.

Pramod has a garage at Khandagiri area. His garage has been closed since March 24 owing to lockdown. With no work, he thought of spending time in a constructive manner by raising awareness on a custom vehicle after modifying it suitably.

It took him about a week to make the vehicle.

“People are not scared. They are still on the streets despite the clear danger,” Pramod said.

“To raise awareness about COVID-19 and to encourage people to stay home, I have made the coronavirus vehicle. I want to give a clear message to the people to not come out of their houses and stay safe,” added Pramod.

With messages such as ‘Corona Hariba, Odisha Jitiba’ (Corona will lose, Odisha will win), ‘stay home – stay safe’, ‘maintain social distancing’ and ‘wear mask’, he also tried to pay tribute to the coronavirus warriors.

After getting necessary permission from Khandagiri police, Pramod with his vehicle is roaming in areas such as Khandagiri, Rajmahal, Unit-8, CRP and Sirpur areas.

PNN