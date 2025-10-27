New York/Bhubaneswar: Celebrity chef and author Vikas Khanna has shared a heartwarming post on Instagram about presenting a Sambalpuri handloom from Odisha to Hollywood actress Demi Moore, calling it “a gift from Odisha to the world.”

Khanna wrote that the handwoven fabric represents the centuries-old artistry, devotion, and cultural spirit of Odisha’s weavers. “Woven not just with threads, but with centuries of tradition, devotion, and artistry — this fabric carries the soul of Odisha’s weavers, their rhythm, and their pride,” he said in his post.

The chef described the gesture as an offering of India’s rich heritage to one of the greatest artists of modern times. “Every motif tells a story of our land — of rivers, temples, and the hands that continue to create magic on looms, generation after generation,” he added.

Khanna, known for his global promotion of Indian culture and cuisine, said that gifting the traditional Sambalpuri handloom to Moore felt like sharing “a piece of India’s heart — timeless, graceful, and deeply human.”

He concluded his message with a poetic reflection on art and culture: “Because when art travels, culture speaks.”

The Sambalpuri handloom, known for its intricate patterns and rich symbolism, is one of Odisha’s most celebrated textiles and has long been regarded as a proud emblem of the state’s craftsmanship.

