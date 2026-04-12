Lucknow: Skipper Shubhman Gill and Jos Buttler hit half centuries after pacer Prasidh Krishna returned a four-wicket haul in an impressive show to help Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, in Lucknow Sunday.

Aiden Markram (30) top scored for LSG. Their big hitters could not convert starts into substantial knocks with Rishabh Pant (18), Nicholas Pooran (19), Abdul Samad (18) and Mukul Choudhary (18) managing underwhelming knocks.

Gill (56) and Buttler (60) raised a match-winning 84-run stand for the second wicket.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 164 for 8 in 20 overs (A Markram 30; Prasidh Krishna 4/28, Ashok Sharma 2/32).

Gujarat Titans: 165/3 in 18.5 overs( S Gill 56, J Buttler 60; Prince yadav 1/31).

PTI