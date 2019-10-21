Jaipur: A 15-year old girl met Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot p Monday and sought in intervention in stopping her marriage.

The girl, hailing from Tonk district, met the chief minister at a routine public hearing at his residence along with her uncle.

She told Gehlot that her father wanted to marry her off after the demise of her mother.

Taking note of the matter, the chief minister directed officials to ensure that the girl is not married off. Following this the officials gave necessary instructions to the district collector and the Superintendent of Police of Tonk, a release said, adding Gehlot asked the girl to focus on studies and assured her full support of the government.

At the public hearing, people from different parts of the state apprised the chief minister of their problems. Gehlot directed officials to redress their grievances, a release said.