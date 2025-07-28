Titilagarh: A couple in Bagadera village under Titilagarh block in Bolangir district allegedly sold their one-month-old daughter to an issueless couple from Paikamal area of Bargarh district for Rs 20,000.

Following reports, a four-member team from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and Childline visited the village to verify the claims. Titilagarh police have questioned Neel Rana, the father of the child. Sources said Rana had three daughters with his first wife, who left him after a dispute. He later remarried and had two more daughters. The youngest, born about a month ago, was reportedly sold due to the family’s extreme poverty. Former minister and ex-Titilagarh MLA Tukuni Sahu visited the village and counselled the mother against selling children under any circumstances. DCPU official Arun Khuas said no formal complaint had been received, but the probe was initiated based on media reports.

Discussions are underway with police to recover the infant, who is believed to be in the custody of the couple from Paikamal. Authorities are working to determine whether the incident was an outright sale or an illegal transfer disguised as adoption. As of Sunday evening, the infant had not been rescued.