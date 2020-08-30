Bolangir: A college girl ended her life at Muribahal area in Bolangir district Saturday after a video of her being in a compromising position went viral on social media.

According to a source, the victim had been in a relationship with a teacher identified as Ganesh Selma who allegedly kept physical relationship with the victim on pretext of marriage in February. He also videographed the act and clicked some pictures of their intimate moments.

Later, Ganesh went on to marry another girl. Besides, he uploaded the intimate photographs of the victim on social media.

The victim had been under severe mental stress since the incident. Unable to come to terms with the situation, she took to the extreme step Saturday afternoon by consuming poison.

Family members rescued her in a critical condition and rushed her to Titlagarh government hospital where she breathed her last while undergoing treatment.

The victim’s mother lodged an FIR with the police following which the cops launched a probe into the matter.

PNN