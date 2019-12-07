Bhubaneswar: Guardians of students studying at Central School-III at Gadakana village under Mancheswar police limits of Bhubaneswar Saturday gheraoed the office of Central School deputy commissioner after a girl student of the school attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the school building.

Alleging that the students are being subjected to mental torture in the school, the fumed parents demanded an investigation and action against the school authorities.

According to the parents of the girl who attempted suicide, a female teacher of the school had been scolding their daughter – a Plus II student of the school – for no apparent reasons. On many occasions, she even punished the student for talking to her classmates.

Friday was no different for the student as she was beaten up by the teacher for a simple mistake. Feeling humiliated, the student went up to the third floor and jumped off the building to kill herself at about 4:30pm. Students saw the girl lying on the ground and rushed to her rescue.

The school authorities were subsequently informed and she was immediately rushed to a private hospital with serious injuries in her head, arms and legs. The police are investigating the incident after the family members lodged an FIR with Mancheswar police.

