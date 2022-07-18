Udala: Udala town in Mayurbhanj was shocked to see a picture of hunger that came to the fore Saturday. A girl saw an emaciated lanky boy picking up remnant food from a dustbin. She took him to her house, gave him food before taking him to a nearby hospital. Report said, Gitanjali Kar, a resident of Udala NAC, went near a dustbin to dump garbage, but what she saw left her in a state of shock. A minor boy was sitting there and eating food from the garbage. She could not bear such a sight. Pricked by her sense of humanity, she took him to her house and served him some food. But the boy, Akash, who was later found to be an orphan, was afflicted with some stomach problem. He was taken to Udala hospital where she was given preliminary treatment. Later, Gitanjali and her brother took him to PRM Medical College and Hospital.

Later she contacted the district child welfare committee to look after the boy. Child protection officer Mamatamayee Biswal said that she would make sure of the boy’s treatment. Locals praised Gitanjali and her brother for such kindness to the orphaned boy.