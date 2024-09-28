Berhampur: Gopalpur police here recovered the hanging body of a female student from a private college hostel here in Ganjam district Friday. The deceased has been identified as Rutuparna Dash, 19, daughter of Bidyadhar Dash from Shial village under Krushnaprasad police limits in Puri district. Police also recovered a suicide note and the student’s mobile phone from her hostel room. Upon being informed, her family members rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

In their presence, the police conducted an inquest and sent the body for autopsy, as informed by Sadar SDPO Shubhranshu Parida. Preliminary investigation suggests that the female student may have been under some kind of mental stress, which could have pushed her to take the extreme step. However, the details written in the suicide note have not yet been made public. The police have launched an investigation and are also tracking the calls that she received on her mobile phone the previous night. The exact reason behind the student’s suicide is still unknown, police stated. Notably, it was reported that the room’s door was already open when police arrived at the scene. The student was a second-year B.Pharma student at a private college located in Gopalpur Junction. She was residing in room number 4 of hostel number 3.

After finishing her dinner she went to sleep Thursday night. However, she did not come out of the room Friday morning, which raised concerns among her friends. They informed the hostel warden, who then asked the student to open the door. When the door was broken open, they found the student hanging from the ceiling with a scarf around her neck. The warden then informed the police.