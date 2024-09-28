Patana: In a tragic incident, a 2-year-old girl child lost her life after being trapped under a collapsed wall at Baratania village, under Barabil panchayat and Patana police limits of Saharapada block in Keonjhar district, late Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Subhalaxmi, daughter of Chittaranjan Munda of the village. According to information, Chitranjan Munda and his family, including his two daughters, Banita and Shubhalakshmi, and wife Rajani, were sleeping Thursday night when heavy rainfall caused a wall of their house to collapse on them.

As a result, the entire family was trapped under the debris. Villagers rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and took them to Karanjia SubDivisional Hospital. From there, Subhalaxmi was rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH), Keonjhar as her condition deteriorated. However, she succumbed to her injuries on the way.

Severely injured, Chitranjan’s wife Rajani and his elder daughter Banita, are currently undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital. Patna PS Inspector In-Charge Uday Veer Kulu confirmed that the body of the deceased child was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Meanwhile, Saharapada tehsildar Paramananda Khandei visited the site and promised a thorough investigation and government assistance for the family