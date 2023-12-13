Baripada: A total of 90 girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School at Bhaliadiha under this block in Mayurbhanj district had to walk for over six kilometres Tuesday to appear for their mathematics examination.

The students were forced to walk the long distance thanks to the apathy of their headmistress, sources said Tuesday. After the examination, they had to trek the same distance to return to their respective homes.

The incident has sparked sharp resentment among the guardians. They have demanded that the authorities conduct a high-level probe and take action against the erring headmistress. Sources said that the Upendranath Ghosh Government High School at Baramail was designated as a centre for the panchayat-level mathematics examination.

However, instead of arranging any transport to take the girls to the examination centre, headmistress Bishnupriya Jena made 90 of them walk the entire distance. It should be stated here that none of the girls were senior students.

They were students of Classes IV, V and VI respectively. For them the 12-kilometre up and down trek was really painful, but they had to undertake it in the absence of any other option. Locals flayed the headmistress and made videos of the girls walking to the examination centre and returning home.

They alleged that despite the school receiving funds under SIG grant, the ‘callous’ headmistress forced the girls to take such a painful step. They demanded suitable action against the erring headmistress.

However, Bishnupriya rejected the charges stating the school did not have funds to arrange vehicles for transporting the girls to the examination centre and back again. As a result, she had to ask them to walk.

She defended her actions stating that she also took the long walk with the students. When contacted, Assistant Block Education Officer, Palu Hansda said he is unaware about the development, but would certainly look into the matter.

