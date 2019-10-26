Aligarh: A woman reportedly threw acid on a man of Jeevangarh area in Aligarh after he refused to marry her, police said.

“The boy’s name is Faizad, he was having an affair with the accused girl for the last six months. Since last month, he had been ignoring the girl and that is why she attacked him with acid,” a senior police official said adding that an FIR under section 326 A was registered and the girl had been arrested.

Both the eyes of the 20-year-old boy have been seriously affected and a team of doctors are attending him.

Rukhsana, the mother of the victim said, “The girl was calling up my son but he refused to take her calls. On the day of the incident, she had called him in the morning.”

“My younger son told me that she was probably having an affair with my son. She was asking him to marry her, he did not agree to it, after which this incident happened,” the victim’s mother said.