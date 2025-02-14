There was a time when people used to have pre-wedding photoshoots before their marriage. Now, however, the trend of pregnancy photoshoots has gained popularity, with celebrities also jumping on the bandwagon. A case from China has recently come to light, where women are posing for photoshoots with baby bumps, and this trend is quickly going viral.

According to the South China Morning Post, the women participating in these photoshoots are not married. All of them are unmarried women who are adopting a pregnant look solely for the photoshoot.

Even their baby bumps are fake, and this has become a new trend among Gen-Z. The elderly in China are surprised and shocked by this strange trend. When asked about it, some of the women gave unusual answers, which has sparked a debate.

They explained that if they were to get pregnant at 30, they would have wrinkles on their faces and wouldn’t look as young as they did at 26. Therefore, at the age of 26, they opt for photoshoots with fake baby bumps so that when they actually become pregnant, they can share these old pictures on social media to garner likes and views.