New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced the Board results for class 10, in which a total of 91.46 per cent students passed the examinations. This number is 0.36 per cent higher than the previous year.

This year, a total of 93.31 per cent of girls passed. However, the percentage of boys passing the exam stands at 90.14 per cent. In other word, girls fared 3.17 per cent better than boys. 78.95 per cent transgender students have also passed in class 10.

Thiruvananthapuram got the first place in the class 10 results. Meanwhile, Chennai is in second position as, Bengaluru and Pune are on third and fourth position respectively. This time Delhi has two zones. In Delhi West, 85.96 per cent students have passed the class 10 examination, while in Delhi East, 85.79 per cent students passed.

Delhi ranks 14 and 15 in the 10th board exams. However, there has been an increase of about 5 per cent in the Class 10 board results over the previous year. Last year, 80.97 per cent of the students in the Delhi region had passed the 10th board examination.

Ananya Singh, studying at Jawahar Vidya Mandir (JBM) in Shyamali, Ranchi, has scored 100 each in Mathematics and Social Sciences and 97 in both English and Hindi and 98 in Computer Science. Speaking to IANS, Ananya said, “I owe it to my mother Anjana Singh and father Dhendra Kumar Singh, and my mentors. I used to study for 12 hours every day. I want to serve the society by becoming a doctor.”

This year, 18,73,015 students of class 10 took the exam. Out of these, 17,13,121 students have passed. Students will be able to get their marksheet from their school and DigiLocker.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education had declared the result of the 12th class board examination on Monday. 88.78 per cent students have passed these board exams of class 12.

IANS