Bhubaneswar: Girls continue to dominate boys in ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examinations in Odisha, the results of which were announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), Wednesday.

A total of 8,968 students – 4,653 boys and 4,315 girls – from 96 schools across Odisha appeared for the ICSE examination this year. The overall pass percentage stood at 97.80 per cent, reflecting the continued academic strength of the state. Girls performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 98.22 per cent as compared to 97.42 per cent for boys.

With 99.4 per cent, Srujjan Kumar Barma of De Paul School in Berhampur, Samanta Kanishka Dhal of Chinmaya School in Rourkela and Debabrata Panda of St. Paul’s School in Rourkela emerged as joint toppers from Odisha in ICSE examination this year.

Meanwhile, 1,628 students – 853 boys and 775 girls – from 35 schools across Odisha appeared for the ISC examination. The overall pass percentage was 98.99 per cent, with girls again taking the lead. Girls posted a pass percentage of 99.10 per cent, slightly ahead of boys (98.71 per cent).

The Odisha topper in ISC this year is Sandeep Agarwal (Science) of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School in Jharsuguda. Sandeep scored an outstanding 99.75 per cent.

In Bhubaneswar’s Loyola School, Aadit Samal emerged as the ICSE school topper with an impressive 99 per cent, closely followed by Aaryan Sar, who secured 98.8 per cent.

In ISC exam, Sanjay Samuel Nayak (93.25 per cent) in Science stream, Sanskruti Routray (90.5 per cent) in Commerce stream and Ranya Thakur (96.75 per cent) in Arts stream are the school toppers.

Meanwhile, in Bhubaneswar’s Stewart School, Maittraya Abhilasha Pattnaik topped the ICSE exam with 99 per cent, while Deeptanshu Pal scored 97.3 per cent in Science stream.

