In India, most people keep names according to their zodiac signs as it is believed auspicious. In Hinduism, the naming ceremony of the child is held based on horoscope. According to astrology, the nature, career and marriage related things of any person can be ascertained from the first letter of the name.

There are a few letters, wherein girls with names starting with those, are considered very lucky. Goddess Lakshmi is said to have special grace on them. Such girls can do whatever they want in life. The willpower of these girls are high. It is believed that they bring both happiness and prosperity to houses wherever they get married. Let’s know about the letters:

A

Girls whose name starts with A are considered very lucky. Once they decide to do the work they put everything for its accomplishment. It is said that money is never a problem in the house where these girls get married. Their husbands and in-laws also benefit from their fortune.

C

Girls whose names start with C, are very happy by nature. They achieve different positions in life. Not only this, but also they create their own identity. There is never any shortage of money in the houses where they live.

K

Girls whose names start with the letter K, they make everyone their own by their nature. They are also considered lucky for their husbands and in-laws. After wedding, their husbands get lucky influenced by them. Wherever they live, their lives are always full of happiness.

L

Girls whose names start with the letter L have everything they want. These girls take their family members along all the time. Along with this, due to their luck, their husbands also experience a lot of progress in their careers.