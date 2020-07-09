Mumbai: Famous actress Sangeeta Bijlani is celebrating her 60th birthday today. Despite her age, Sangeeta has kept herself fit. Born July 9, 1960 in Mumbai, Sangeeta has been in news not only for her films but also for her personal life.
Sangeeta started her modelling career at the age of 16. She acted in several commercials including Nirma and Ponds soap. In 1980, Sangeeta was elected Miss India and started her career in Hindi film industry with the film Qatil (1988). During this time Sangeeta’s closeness with Salman grew.
In the popular chat show Koffee with Karan, Salman had confessed that he was almost about to marry Sangeeta and the wedding cards were also printed. However, the actress called off the wedding after she caught Salman red-handed with another woman.
At that time there were reports that Salman was dating Somi Ali due to which Sangeeta refused to marry him. Salman considers Sangeeta her real-life heroine. Salman has also accepted this on National Television in Bigg Boss. Salman and Sangeeta are still good friends till this day.
Sangeeta married cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin November 4, 1996. Azharuddin was already married at that time and had two sons. He married Sangeeta after divorcing his first wife. But their marriage could not last long and they got divorced in 2010. Sangeeta has acted in blockbusters films like Tridev, Hathyar, Jurm, Yodha, Yugandhar, Izzat and Lakshman Rekha.
