Mumbai: Hindi film stars give importance to their luxurious things. Be it their home or vanity van, all the facilities are available to them at one place.

Salman Khan’s vanity van is one of the most expensive vanity vans of film stars. Salman spends most of his time here while filming for a movie. Recently pictures of Salman’s vanity van surfaced on the internet and fans are going crazy over the luxury van.

Looking at the photos, it can be estimated that the price of this vanity is easily in crores. Everything needed is present here. Whether it is a sofa to relax or watch TV in free time, this vanity van has all the facilities.

There is ample room inside the van to not only do make-up but also discuss or read scripts in elegant and comfortable couches placed inside.

Before and after shooting, stars spend most of their time in their vanity vans. Salman’s vanity van gives the impression of a five star hotel.

It has a cozy bed accompanied by bright lights. A picture of the bathroom of the van can also be seen in the photos.

The vanity van also has several TVs and a music system. Adding to this, the walls are adorned with Salman’s own portraits.

On professional front, Salman was last seen in the third installment of the hit film franchise Dabangg. Along with him Sonakshi Sinha and Kichcha Sudeep were also seen in prominent roles in the film. This year, Salman will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film has been put on hold owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that has been sweeping the nation.