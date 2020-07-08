Mumbai: The much awaited trailer of Kedarnath star Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara was released yesterday. Beating Avengers Endgame and Avengers Infinity, it has become the most liked trailer in just 24 hours.

Sushant’s fans had been eagerly waiting for the trailer release since the time makers’ of the film made the announcement. Fans are trying to make it the most watched video by beating Despacito. Fans have been asking everyone to share it so it can break other big records.

Amid this, the trailer video was also disliked by 31k people. This has not gone well with Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans who are blaming fans of Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan for disliking the film’s trailer and urged them to stop it.

A fan commented, “12k people disliking Dil Bechara trailer. Guys what’s wrong. What’s the thing you don’t like in the trailer? The trailer seems so realistic and touches our heart unlike some Karan Johar and Salman Khan cliché movies.”

Another wrote, “I request all Salman Khan, SRK and Akshay Kumar fans and many other celebrities fans don’t put any wrong review in the video and we should make the trailer world most liked trailer.”

This will be Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie. Fans had earlier demanded a theatrical release for the movie as many wanted to witness Sushant’s charisma on the big screen for the last time. However, the makers have decided to release it on OTT platform.

Fans cannot contain the excitement and are eagerly waiting to watch the movie and make it the most watched movie. It will be a tribute to the ever charismatic superstar Sushant from his fans.

Dil Bechara also features debutant Sanjana Sanghi in the Hindi film industry. Musician AR Rahman is the music composer for Dil Bechara. The film will be released on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar July 24, 2020.

